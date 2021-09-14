How many adult salmon return to Miller and Walker Creeks in Burien, Normandy Park, and SeaTac each year? How many coho salmon are dying from polluted water before they have a chance to spawn?

We are finding out, thanks to many dedicated volunteers. As we learn how many of these fish are stricken by pre-spawn mortality each year, we find out how many survive long enough to lay the eggs of the next generation. Coho pre-spawn mortality has been linked to polluted road runoff – and the good news is, filtering polluted stormwater through soils made of sand and compost makes it non-toxic to fish!

A better understanding of the numbers of fish returning to the streams in the Highline community and the extent of pre-spawn mortality is one of the top recommendations the community identified as part of coordinated monitoring of the streams (see the 2009 monitoring coordination recommendations). Adult salmon in our streams are the Pacific Northwest equivalent of the “canary in the coal mine” – they reflect the health of our lands and water. This important data is helping us make priorities for the watershed and track our progress.

The Community Salmon Investigation has collected salmon data since 2010 to help us learn more about this community resource.

Salmon returns to Miller and Walker Creeks (2010-2019).

Pre-spawn mortality observed in Miller and Walker Creeks (2010-2019).

