The annual Burien Brat Trot fundraiser event – originally scheduled to take place in-person (with masks) in Olde Burien this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 – will now be a fully virtual event, the Highline Schools Foundation announced.

And now that it’s virtual, runners will have until Oct. 31 to complete their runs and be entered to win prizes. Participants are invited to use the hashtag #brattrot2021 in social media posts and submit photos to [email protected]. Organizers will share images on Foundation social media accounts and announce winners later.

“Regrettably, the Highline Schools Foundation has made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person race and Bavarian Fest, which was to be held in Olde Burien on Sunday, September 26th,” the organization said. “COVID-19 pandemic concerns continue to abound, and the logistics of ensuring a safe and fun event for everyone have become more challenging by the day. ”

Due to the shift to fully virtual, registration prices will freeze at current rates, and all registrants will receive a bib and finisher’s medal.

For more info or to register, visit https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org/brat-trot-bavarian-fest/.

More details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/226609435878831

