REMINDER: The state’s single use Plastic Bag Ban goes into effect this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

In 2020, the Legislature passed a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags, an effort to reduce plastic pollution, litter, and waste.

Customers are encouraged to now bring their own reusable bags, but may purchase a compliant paper or reusable bag from the merchant.

The law requires merchants to charge at least 8 cents per bag to help them recover the costs of the more durable – and reusable – compliant bags and as incentive for customers to bring their own bags.

The 8-cent-charge is not a tax. It is a sale kept entirely by the merchant.

This ban will benefit the state’s recycling system on several fronts:

    • Reducing contamination in the recycling and compost systems
    • Promoting reuse and recycled content
    • Building consistency in policy and enforcement across the state
    • Supporting the recycled paper industry

As Washington transitions away from single-use plastic bags, the Dept of Ecology will continue to provide technical assistance, education, and outreach materials to businesses and the public. They have developed a bag ban outreach toolkit that is formatted for accessibility and available in 17 languages.

Who does the ban apply to?

    • All retail, grocery, and convenience stores.
    • Any restaurant or establishment offering take-out or delivery food or goods.
    • Temporary stores or vendors..
    • Any event where food or goods are sold or distributed

REMINDER: Single use Plastic Bag Ban goes into effect this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. 1

What kind of bags are banned?
Any single-use, plastic carry-out bag provided at delivery, check stand, cash register, point of sale, or other point of departure to a customer.

More info
Visit ecology.wa.gov/bag-ban for more information, tools and resources, and a complete listing of compliance requirements for Washington’s statewide ban on single-use plastic bags.

Questions?
Please contact Shannon Jones, Recycling Coordinator at 360-742-9874 or [email protected].
 