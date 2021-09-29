REMINDER: The state’s single use Plastic Bag Ban goes into effect this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
In 2020, the Legislature passed a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags, an effort to reduce plastic pollution, litter, and waste.
Customers are encouraged to now bring their own reusable bags, but may purchase a compliant paper or reusable bag from the merchant.
The law requires merchants to charge at least 8 cents per bag to help them recover the costs of the more durable – and reusable – compliant bags and as incentive for customers to bring their own bags.
The 8-cent-charge is not a tax. It is a sale kept entirely by the merchant.
This ban will benefit the state’s recycling system on several fronts:
-
- Reducing contamination in the recycling and compost systems
- Promoting reuse and recycled content
- Building consistency in policy and enforcement across the state
- Supporting the recycled paper industry
As Washington transitions away from single-use plastic bags, the Dept of Ecology will continue to provide technical assistance, education, and outreach materials to businesses and the public. They have developed a bag ban outreach toolkit that is formatted for accessibility and available in 17 languages.
Who does the ban apply to?
-
- All retail, grocery, and convenience stores.
- Any restaurant or establishment offering take-out or delivery food or goods.
- Temporary stores or vendors..
- Any event where food or goods are sold or distributed
What kind of bags are banned?
Any single-use, plastic carry-out bag provided at delivery, check stand, cash register, point of sale, or other point of departure to a customer.
More info
Visit ecology.wa.gov/bag-ban for more information, tools and resources, and a complete listing of compliance requirements for Washington’s statewide ban on single-use plastic bags.
Questions?
Please contact Shannon Jones, Recycling Coordinator at 360-742-9874 or [email protected].