Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend – in Seattle, Federal Way and Maple Valley.

The first Open House has so much to offer, and it’s much larger than you think from the street:

Functional layout with main living on top floor & fully finished basement for more.

Kitchen has gas stove, great counter space & coveted pantry.

Space for dining & a bonus room with many possibilities.

Two large bedrooms share a full bathroom in the hall.

Down the stairs into the freshly painted basement, you’ll find more flex spaces.

A third bedroom & second bathroom on the lower level offer options for a separate living space.

The backyard is not only large – its level!

Lush landscaping gives privacy along the fence line.

Covered front porch & spacious driveway for multiple vehicles.

Tucked away community of homes with easy access to freeways & public transit.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 2: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 10236 1st Avenue S., Seattle, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $489,950 MLS Number: 1846779 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1946 Approximate House SqFt: 2,090 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ceramic Tile Wall to Wall Carpet Jetted Tub



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a charming, move-in-ready, 2-story home located at the end of a quiet & private cul-de-sac:

Home has been well maintained with several updates made throughout the years including, garage doors, fence, floors, and furnace.

The large covered deck makes for great entertaining all year long.

Enjoy the open kitchen with multiple eating spaces all looking out to the yard & living room.

The large bonus room can be used in multiple ways, owners currently using it as an extra bedroom.

Upstairs features 4 additional bedrooms including a master with an ensuite.

Fantastic location; it’s tranquil & private, & also within minutes to everything: ocean, shopping, cinema, grocery, restaurants, golfing, & future light rail.

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 1: 10 a.m. – Noon Saturday, Oct. 2: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 30650 4th Place, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,950 MLS Number: 1846444 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1979 Approximate House SqFt: 2,040 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Laminate Bath Off Master Ceiling Fan(s) Dining Room Skylight(s)



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Every once in awhile something comes along that checks off all the boxes on the wish list and then some. This IS that rare find:

Stunning home that feels like new in the desirable Overlook at Summit Park neighborhood.

Located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, trails & parks.

Award winning Tahoma Schools are just one of the many reasons buyers are flocking to Maple Valley!

Main floor boasts open concept living w/office, gas fireplace, gorgeous kitchen & tons of natural light.

Wow factors include spa-like primary bath w/stand alone tub, AC, upgraded closet system & cabinets, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, 8 foot doors, covered patio, private fenced back yard & many designer touches throughout.

Prepare to fall in love!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 2: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 26932 237th Place SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $845,000 MLS Number: 1845232 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 2,620 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Central A/C Ceramic Tile Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Dining Room Loft



PHOTOS:

MAP:

