Executive Director of Capital Planning & Construction Rod Sheffer stands in front of the newly completed Highline High School, July 2021. Photo courtesy Highline Public Schools.

Read more about Sheffer below, courtesy Highline Public Schools:

“Rod graduated from Highline Highline High School in 1969, then came back to our district in 1975, starting as a television repair technician.

“I wouldn’t have changed anything about my time here,” Rod says. “It was special to end my career at the district with the construction of the new Highline High School, because that was my school. I went there.”

“He passes on the job title of executive director of Capital Planning & Construction to Ellie Daneshnia. Ellie served as the project manager for the Olympic Interim School site and the new Highline High School when she joined our Capital Planning & Construction team in 2019 as associate executive director.

“Thank you for your outstanding service to our students, staff and community, Rod, and for letting us twist your arm to stay on a few more years for your grand finale. Enjoy!”

