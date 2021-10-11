Discover Burien’s awesome new Makerspace – ‘THE BOX’ – is now open.

Located in the basement of the local business non-profit’s office building in downtown Burien, this is a brand new workshop for Discover Burien members to ‘do-it-yourself’ and make stuff, from 3D printing to laser and vinyl cutting to podcasts and much more, using the latest technologies.

“The space is yours to create, build, design and dream,” organizers said.

For more info or to book a tour, email Makerspace Manager Mitchell Allen at [email protected].

Here’s more info from Discover Burien:

Head to our website for more info on our machines, the in-house certification process, registration and hours. We have different membership options including a monthly, a drop-in option, student discounts and more.

Want to check it out?

Our new Makerspace Manager, Mitchell Allen (pictured above), is hosting a soft opening where you can see the space, ask questions and learn more about The Box – email him at [email protected].

Temporary Soft-Opening Hours:

Tues, Wed, Thurs: 9:30 AM – 6 PM Friday: 10:30 AM – 7 PM Saturday: 9:30 AM – 6 PM



Resources at The Box: