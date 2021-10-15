Starting Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, a verification of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test will be required by Public Health — Seattle & King County to participate in activities, events, fitness programs, performances, or other gatherings at the Burien Community and the Moshier Art Centers.

This applies to all participants, instructors, volunteers, and renters, the city announced Friday, Oct. 15.

Here’s more info from the city:

It will not be required for entry for a quick and limited purpose, such as asking a question, registering for a class, making a delivery, most maintenance operations, and the current restroom construction project.

Customers 12-years and older must show proof of being fully vaccinated or negative COVID-19 test to enter. Children 11 and younger are allowed to enter these facilities with no further requirements in place.

“Fully vaccinated” means that a person has received all the required doses of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine (two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) or a WHO-authorized COVID-19 vaccine series, and 14 days have passed since the final dose.

Approved verification of vaccination may be established by any of the following methods of documentation:

CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card, or photo of CDC Vaccine Record Card Digital or printed certificate from Washington State Department of Health partner website, My Immunization Records Vaccine administration record from a vaccine provider, including an individual’s doctor, pharmacy, or other official immunization record from within or outside the U.S., including a photo or photocopy



Customers who are not fully vaccinated or do not wish to participate in vaccination verification can enter these facilities by providing a digital or printed documentation from a testing agent administered within the previous 72 hours of:

A negative FDA-approved PCR test or A negative FDA-approved antigen test (also called a rapid test); not a self-administered or home test. Approved testing agents include a laboratory, health care provider, or pharmacy.



All customers are also required to adhere to the prescribed indoor mask mandate.

How to show proof:

If already registered for a class: Show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test on October 25, 2021 or after to the front desk staff at the Burien Community Center or to Recreation Coordinators at Moshier Art Center. If registering for a new class either online or over the phone you will be required to show proof of vaccination on your first class date to the front desk staff at the Burien Community Center or Recreation Coordinators at Moshier Art Center. If registering in person, bring your proof of vaccination at the time of registration.



If you are not vaccinated and will be providing a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to your class date, you will need to provide that to the instructor each time the class meets.