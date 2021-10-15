Burien’s Environmental Science Center is inviting all to take a guided walk in the park while learning about the birds and plants around you, starting Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Here’s more from ESC:

These small outings are geared towards ages 13 years and up.

We will wear masks when we are unable to properly social distance or inside (we’ll open our building for restrooms).

Take a guided walk in the park while learning about the birds and plants around you. Both have evolved together and play important roles in the health of local watersheds, as well as the mental health of people. Naturalists will share identification tips, species adaptations, and the importance of providing native habits.

Short bird counts will be performed each time to help people participate in community science projects and prepare for the Great Backyard Bird Count in February. No prior knowledge is required. Simply pointing to where you see or hear a bird is helpful! We have some binoculars to share, but we’ll also be birding by ear.

We’ll slowly venture throughout the park exploring the shoreline and the forest of Seahurst Park. There are some steep hills, but we’ll go at a slow pace along the forested trail and the gravel pathway.

The free programs are sponsored by the City of Burien to increase knowledge of native bird and plant habitats, stormwater managements tools, and to increase nature appreciation and community relationships.

Meet at ESC at the north end of Seahurst Park (map below):

Follow the gravel path past the restrooms/playground. We’re on the right before the Marine Tech Center. It may take 10 or more minutes to get to us, depending on parking.



Registration opens 3-months prior to event dates.

If full, email Kharli to be put on a waitlist: [email protected]

OR attend bird walks & classes at Seahurst Park with South Sound Nature School. Find out more at SouthSoundNatureSchool.org.

More info here: https://envsciencecenter.org

WHAT: Bird and Plant Walks – NEW!

WHO:Small groups – ages 13 and up

WHEN: Saturday Oct. 23, Jan. 15, Mar. 19, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Seahurst Park

RSVP: Registration required – click here to register