The Highline High School Alumni Foundation held its annual Golf Day on Aug. 20, 2021 at Auburn Golf Course, and around 130 golfers participated, raising $8,887 for college scholarships for HHS seniors.

Special guest for the tournament was football legend Jack Thompson.

Next year’s Golf Day is scheduled for Aug. 19, 2022 at Auburn Golf Course.

In 2021, the Alumni Foundation awarded 24 scholarships totaling $91,000.

