EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is seeking public input on a proposed new Burien Creative District, and here’s your chance to share your thoughts.

“Be part of ensuring the new Creative District being developed for Burien is inclusive and a success for our community,” the chamber said. “Share your thoughts and ideas to help shape the Creative District by participating in our survey.”

Fill out the survey in English here:

Or in Spanish here:

The survey closes Nov. 18, 2021.

If you represent a business, organization or group, feel free to complete the survey once as the representative and a second time for yourself. We want as much input as possible.

The Creative District can help us grow our Creative Economy, which is a huge part of crafting an equitable economic recovery strategy as we move into a post-pandemic world.

“We are fortunate Burien has a vibrant and thriving creative community,” the chamber said. “The Creative District would help protect, support and promote this community, benefiting us economically and culturally.”

So what is a Creative District?

It is a defined area in the city in which a high concentration of creative activity serves as the main anchor of attraction. The District supports economic development that strengthens our city’s economy, deepens our cultural capacity and creates an enhanced sense of identity.

For more details on what a Creative District is and does, visit the Burien Creative District website at:

Who is developing the Burien Creative District?

Local individuals and representatives of local businesses, nonprofits and government form the Burien Creative District Planning Committee, plus a Steering Committee that gives guidance, input and support to the Planning Committee. The Committees are working with the Southside Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s assistance to make the Creative District a reality.

“We are stronger together, and your voice, your perspective, your lived experience are essential to the future of the Creative District!”

