By Jack Mayne

City Manager Brian Wilson told the Burien City Council at its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, that he was proposing the addition of a Human Services coordinator to manage all future grants of $285,000 in 2021 in “a collaborative grant to support all current and future grants” with police and human services.

Rent, utility assistance

Also increased was $388,512 for rent and utility assistance and $23,000 for a portable restroom “due to city hall limited in-person hours.”

Set aside is a public works and parks maintenance facility increased general fund allocation increase from $7 million to $9 million and $500,000 for planning and $1 million for equipment and furniture.

The city plans to increase to a half million dollars funds set aside to repair the Seahurst Park Slide and $400,000 to fix the Eagle Landing stairs.

Included will be use over $9 million to Moshier Park Field and restroom improvements, amongst other costs for a capital Projects reserve. Another $450,000 goes for the outdated Burien Community Center heating and air conditioning system.

Also set aside is $10 million for the Ambaum and H Line transit pathway improvements.

