On the agenda for Monday night’s (Feb. 13, 2023) Burien City Council regular meeting: Human Services Commission appointments, Business & Economic Development Partnership presentation, small business grants, renter protections and more.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and can also be viewed on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, and online here.

Download/view the full agenda packet here.

Here are some of the agenda highlights:

BUSINESS AGENDA:

Adoption of Ordinance No. 811 – Amending BMC 5.63.070(1): Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney Appointment of Human Services Commission Positions: Heather Dumlao, City Clerk

Jen Ivins, Deputy City Clerk Presentation of the BEDP 2022 Annual Report and 2023 Proposed Work Plan: Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager, Kim Davis, BEDP Vice Chair City of Burien Small Business Economic Recovery Grant Program: Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager, Lorraine Chachere, Economic Development Specialist Discussion of City Manager Performance Evaluation and DEI Performance Deliverables: Connie Roberts, HR Analyst City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager

