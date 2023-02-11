On the agenda for Monday night’s (Feb. 13, 2023) Burien City Council regular meeting: Human Services Commission appointments, Business & Economic Development Partnership presentation, small business grants, renter protections and more.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and can also be viewed on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, and online here.

Download/view the full agenda packet here.

Here are some of the agenda highlights:

BUSINESS AGENDA:

  1. Adoption of Ordinance No. 811 – Amending BMC 5.63.070(1): Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney
  2. Appointment of Human Services Commission Positions: Heather Dumlao, City Clerk
    Jen Ivins, Deputy City Clerk
  3. Presentation of the BEDP 2022 Annual Report and 2023 Proposed Work Plan: Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager, Kim Davis, BEDP Vice Chair
  4. City of Burien Small Business Economic Recovery Grant Program: Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager, Lorraine Chachere, Economic Development Specialist
  5. Discussion of City Manager Performance Evaluation and DEI Performance Deliverables: Connie Roberts, HR Analyst
  6. City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
