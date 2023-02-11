Highline Baseball’s annual fundraiser of selling Mariners tickets is underway, and if the team sells 1,000 tickets, they will be rewarded with playing in a showcase game at T-Mobile Park.

The team is selling 100-level tickets for $25 each for a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, April 21, 2023.

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, click on the link below – $25 for 100-level tickets on a Friday night with two playoff teams facing off is a great deal.

Enjoy the Mariners with friends & family while supporting Highline High School’s baseball team!

“Thank you in advance for your support,” organizers said. “Being able to play on a big-league field is exciting and inspirational for the players.”

Highline has played at T-Mobile Park every year since 2008, and it is always a life-long memory for players, coaches, and parents.

“We are looking forward to a great night of baseball with our community!”

http://checkout.square.site/buy/W7KHARDCRUAJHV6VCGJYZ6Y7

NOTE: Highline High will play against Sumner High at T-Mobile Park on Friday, Mar. 17. If interested, come Highline in action against a high-level 4A school!