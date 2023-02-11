Burien’s Environmental Science Center’s Birdfest is just one week away, at the Burien Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and will offer families, friends and neighbors an opportunity to learn about their local birds and plants while participating in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

The Environmental Science Center has coordinated Bird Fest with sponsorship from the City of Burien to spread awareness on watershed health through creating native habitat for birds.

There will be hourly bird walks, presentations, family nature walk, booths, door prize raffle, crafts and hands-on activities for all ages.

Please note: Each of the walks will be capped to 20 people and live lectures will be capped at 30 people and you will need to register for each event separately. This will help organizers ensure the best quality of program for attendees. Half of the spots for each program will be open for advanced registration and half will be set aside for day of participants.

See the full schedule of events at

Can’t make it but still want to participate? Sign up to watch live streamed presentations at the link above.

“Special thanks to Burien Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services for sponsoring this event as well as all of our other partners who make this event so much fun!”