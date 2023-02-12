A cold front is moving in – with low temps predicted to be between 28-32 degrees – and the Burien Severe Weather will be opening its doors to our neighbors without shelter starting Monday night, Feb. 13, 2023.

The National Weather Service even predicts a slight chance of snow showers starting Monday night:

“Late Monday night/early Tuesday morning will be the window for possible snow showers in the lowlands. No significant accumulations expected at this time.”

“This Valentine’s day, show your love to your community by signing up to serve a meal, set up the shelter, or greet our guests as they arrive,” organizers said.

Interested in Volunteering?

Please take a moment to see if you can fill any of these much needed spots.

If you’re not able to volunteer, the shelter has a number of donation needs, including ingredients for meals, along with warm, waterproof Gloves, Boots and Coats, hand warmers, underwear and more.

Organizers will continue to add items to the Sign Up list through the day and as needs arise over the week. Please bookmark that link and check back often.

They’ll be available to accept drop-off donations this Sunday, Feb. 12 from 12-4 p.m., as the ingredients requested will be needed for Monday’s opening dinner.

Starting Monday night, organizers will be at the Shelter daily to accept donations after 4:30 p.m. on days that the Shelter is open.

“If this time does not work for you, we are more than happy to make other arrangements. Please just reach out.”

If you are curious about Volunteering, but not sure what to expect, please email [email protected] so they can help you find the best fit for your skills, interest and comfort level.

“Thank you again for your ongoing support!”

The Burien Severe Weather Shelter is located at Highline United Methodist Church: