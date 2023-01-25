Due to expected colder temps next week, the Burien Severe Weather Shelter will re-open this Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023 at 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service says that temperatures could get as low as 23 degrees next week.

A slight chance of snow is now in the forecast, so stay tuned to our Weather page for updates.

Daily hours at the shelter will be overnight, from 7 p.m. – 9 a.m.

The shelter – located at Highline United Methodist Church (map below) – provides guests with a full dinner, snacks overnight, breakfast and usually a sandwich to go in the morning as well as hot beverages. Pets are accepted.

This is a first come, first served facility, and they do not have the ability to reserve beds for folks.

Below is the latest forecast from local weather guy Michael Snyder of the Pacific Northwest Weather Watch:

Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday Night : A chance of rain and snow before 1am, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 .

: A chance of rain and snow before 1am, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a . Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Sunday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 23 .

: Mostly clear, with a . Monday : Sunny, with a high near 33.

: Sunny, with a high near 33. Monday Night : A slight chance of snow . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 .

: . Mostly cloudy, with a . Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

To donate or volunteer, please click below:

Highline United Methodist Church is located at 13015 1st Ave S.: