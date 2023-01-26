The weather forecast calls for freezing temperatures through at least Monday night, Jan. 30, 2023, and volunteers and donations are needed for the Burien Severe Weather Shelter, which will open this Saturday night, Jan. 28.

Volunteers, donations needed

The Sign Up form has been updated with needed Donations and Volunteer shifts through Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.

“As always, if the cold weather persists, we will extend as needed,” organizers said.

At the moment the Sign Up is focused on ingredients needed for meals. Please note that the items listed on Friday are needed for dinner Saturday, so if you sign up, please plan to bring them no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to regular donation times, the shelter will be open on Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and again from 4-6 p.m.

Here’s more info from organizers:

In addition to the items listed, we always need warm, waterproof Gloves, Boots and Coats, hand warmers and underwear. We also have a number of Volunteer shifts available. Please take a moment to see if you can fill any of these much needed spots. Would you like to plan and cook a meal for our guests? We have people signed up for the first few nights, but will be looking for people if we extend out past Monday night? If you are interested, please contact us at [email protected] so that we can give you more information and talk menus! We will continue to add items to the Sign Up list through the day and as needs arise over the week. Please bookmark that link and check back often. We are at the Shelter daily to accept donations after 4:30 p.m. on days that the Shelter is open. If this time does not work for you, we are more than happy to make other arrangements. Please just reach out. If you are curious about Volunteering, but not sure what to expect, please contact us so we can help you find the best fit for your skills, interest and comfort level. Thank you again for your ongoing support.