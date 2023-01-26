REMINDER : Burien’s annual Empty Bowls will be held at the Burien Community Center this Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, with both lunch and dinner servings.

This is an annual fundraiser for both the Highline Area and White Center Food Banks.

“Donate for a simple meal and handmade bowl to combat hunger in our community in this fundraiser for local area food banks,” organizers said.

The Burien Empty Bowls event is a collaboration between Moshier Art Center Potters, City of Burien Parks and Recreation, and Discover Burien.

The event started back in 2006 and has raised more than $270,000 for the Highline and White Center Food Banks to combat food insecurity.

For a donation, you’ll receive a simple meal of bread and soup donated by area restaurants, and are able to pick out a beautiful, handmade bowl.

Minimum donations

Adults $20

Children $10

More info below:

Raffle new this year

New this year – they’ll be holding a raffle for bowls, platters and more.

“Enter to win serving bowls, platters and more – just purchase a ticket for each item you want to bid for, or use a bunch of tickets and win your favorite!”

Cost is $1 per ticket, or $10 for 11 tickets.

WHEN: Two servings on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:

LUNCH: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

DINNER: 4–8 p.m.

WHERE: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW:

