Photo Credit: Jennifer Leigh for Tilth Alliance, Rainier Beach Urban Farms and Wetlands.

As the boom in home gardening shows no signs in abating, Tilth Alliance recently announced two Edible Plant sales for 2023, including the return of its popular March Edible Plant Sale in South Seattle.

Is it really time to garden already? Short answer: yes! March is a great month in the Pacific Northwest to begin planting an edible garden to enjoy all year round.

The March Edible Plant Sale at Rainier Beach Urban Farms & Wetlands will offer a seasonal cornucopia of weather-ready plant starts including brassicas, peas, artichoke, celery, greens, onions, herbs, edible flowers, strawberries and many more for gardeners of to purchase.

Tilth Alliance garden educators have carefully chosen varieties that grow well in our Maritime Northwest climate and will be on hand to assist. The popular Tilth Alliance Farm Stand will also be selling locally grown and produced market goods.

March Edible Plant Sale

WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: In-person at Rainier Beach Urban Farms & Wetlands (5513 S. Cloverdale Street, Seattle, 98118)

WEBSITE: tilthalliance.org/event/march-edible-plant-sale

May Edible Plant Sale

WHEN: Early Bird Sale shopping on Friday, May 5, 2023: 5 – 7 p.m. General shopping continues Sat.-Sun., May 6 – 7; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE: In-person at Meridian Playground (4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle, 98103)

WEBSITE: tilthalliance.org/event/may-edible-plant-sale

Tilth Alliance works in community with Washington farmers, gardeners and eaters to build a sustainable, healthy and equitable food future and is dedicated to creating and fostering welcoming and inclusive events, programs and volunteer/employment opportunities and activities for all.

Tilth Alliance acknowledges that we gather on Indigenous land: the traditional territory of Coast Salish peoples, specifically the Duwamish Tribe (Dkhw Duw’Absh).

Learn more at tilthalliance.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!