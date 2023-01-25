After a winter break, “7 Stories: will be in full form this Friday night, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Highline Heritage Museum, with 7 Storytellers telling stories from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Crystal Hairston will emcee, and the theme is “Coming Home.”

“You’ll be surprised at the variety of true stories on that theme!”

NOTE: We intend to livestream video of this event on our Facebook page; if you haven’t already, please “Like” us here to get a notification for when we’re live (we’ll also publish an edited version within a few days afterwards).

Storytellers scheduled for this Friday include:

Abbe Rolnick

Fred Swanson

Claire Yurdin

Mike Lockhart

Debbie Dixon

Jeff Heiss

Debra Valpey

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Burien: