Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend, in the local Hurstwood, Arbor Heights and Shorewood neighborhoods.

The first Open House – surrounded by nature’s landscape – is a beautiful custom designed Hurstwood home that delivers a breathtaking backdrop for every season:

Soak in the sound and mountain views from each and every level of this architecturally stunning home.

Four bedrooms, 3570 sq ft of living space, chef’s kitchen, vaulted wood-lined ceilings, walls of windows, 3 car garage with additional workshop space and 3 decks.

Expansive bonus room with incredible opportunity to explore ADU potential.

Quiet cul-de-sac living, close to Seahurst Park/Beach, easy commute to freeways and Downtown Seattle.

An extraordinary home with spectacular views!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 23: 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 13840 18th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,475,000 MLS Number: 1852211 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 Year built: 1978 Approximate House SqFt: 3,750 s.f. Lot Size: 22,300 s.f.



INTERIOR FEATURES:

Central A/C Ceramic Tile Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet Wet Bar Bath Off Master Dining Room French Doors Skylight(s)



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – sooo charming – a gorgeous, newly updated home in Arbor Heights:

Keeping with the Spanish/Craftsman’s theme of the home you’ll love the beautiful hardwood floors cozy fireplace updated bathrooms (master bath is super spacious) and brand new functional kitchen.

Lots of natural light throughout the home BONUS!

When going out the back door you’ll pass through the covered deck and enter into the enormous garage that can hold 3/4 cars and still have lots of space for workshop/home office/hobby room, it’s all up to your imagination.

Another wonderful feature of this home is the private, fully fenced, beautiful/lush double size lot. To many updates to list.

Home is a must see.

Just poured new driveway, do not park or walk across.

Possible short plat/ADU Check with City

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 23: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 10838 26th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $650,000 MLS Number: 1855920 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1930 Approximate House SqFt: 1,490 s.f. Lot Size: 13,260 s.f.



FEATURES:

Corner Lot Paved, Sidewalk Fruit Trees Garden Space



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher RangeOven



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House has all the hard work done, and was fully remodeled two years ago:

New master suite with double vanity sink in bathroom.

New patio and storage shed.

New electrical, roof, windows, plumbing, and siding.

New range and refrigerator.

Great sized partially fenced yard.

Plenty of room for your garden.

Close to Shorewood Elementary School.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 23: 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: 2 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 2413 SW 112th Street, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $485,000 MLS Number: 1855817 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1930 Approximate House SqFt: 954 s.f. Lot Size: 5,680 s.f.



FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master



INCLUSIONS:

Dryer RangeOven Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

