Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open Houses in Burien this weekend.
Stunning COMPLETELY RENOVATED Gregory Heights rambler is ready to move in:
Home lives BRAND NEW with designer finishing touches throughout.
Fully Permitted!!!
Highlights include: Beautiful NEW kitchen with NEW quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets, tile backsplash and SS appliances.
NEW Primary bedroom with NEW ensuite.
Other NEW interior features include: NEW luxury floors, doors, windows, sheetrock, fixtures, plumbing, electrical, heating, A/C & water heater.
Exterior features include: NEW siding, roof, insulation, Trex deck, insulated garage door, walkways, & landscaping.
Too many features to list!
Conveniently located to Highway 509, 99, I-5, SeaTac airport, parks, shopping and restaurants.
Come see for yourself!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Jan. 21: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 15911 20th Avenue SW Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $619,400
- MLS Number: 2027345
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1.75
- Year built: 1952
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,025 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,325 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
