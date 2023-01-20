On the agenda for Monday night’s (Jan. 23, 2023) Burien City Council regular meeting: Community Response Team presentation, Advancing Racial Equity Program briefing, sufficient school recess advocacy, and more.
The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed in-person at Burien City Hall (map below), on Comcast TV Channel 21, online here or via Zoom here.
Download the full agenda packet here.
Here are some highlights of the agenda:
BUSINESS AGENDA:
- PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS
- Introduction of Community Response Team (CRT) – Co Response with Police: Police Chief Ted Boe
- COUNCIL REPORTS
- CITY MANAGER’S REPORT: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
- Advancing Racial Equity Program Briefing: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager;
Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director; Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director
- Authorization of Staff to Advocate for SB-5257, Ensuring Elementary School Students Receive Sufficient Daily Recess: Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director
- Levy Lid Lift Committee Update: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
- Introduction to Ordinance No. 768, Amending BMC Chapter 2.35: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney
- Introduction to Ordinance No. 762, Amending BMC 1.15.120(5) – Transfer of Ownership: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney
- City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager