On the agenda for Monday night’s (Jan. 23, 2023) Burien City Council regular meeting: Community Response Team presentation, Advancing Racial Equity Program briefing, sufficient school recess advocacy, and more.

The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed in-person at Burien City Hall (map below), on Comcast TV Channel 21, online here or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here.

If you appreciate our award-winning local journalism, please…

Here are some highlights of the agenda:

BUSINESS AGENDA:

  1. PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS
  2. Introduction of Community Response Team (CRT) – Co Response with Police: Police Chief Ted Boe
  3. COUNCIL REPORTS
  4. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
  5. Advancing Racial Equity Program Briefing: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager;
    Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director; Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director
  6. Authorization of Staff to Advocate for SB-5257, Ensuring Elementary School Students Receive Sufficient Daily Recess: Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director
  7. Levy Lid Lift Committee Update: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
  8. Introduction to Ordinance No. 768, Amending BMC Chapter 2.35: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney
  9. Introduction to Ordinance No. 762, Amending BMC 1.15.120(5) – Transfer of Ownership: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney
  10. City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
Avatar photo

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...