I am Angelica Alvarez and I am seeking re-election to the school board in Highline Public Schools. As a first generation Mexican-American, I believe that diverse identities and voices are assets, and that by listening to students and parents, we will build a system from early childhood to post-secondary where every child can be successful.

I have worked to amplify the voices of families and community my entire life – first as the daughter of migrant field workers, then starting a bilingual church in Burien with my husband Rev. Ernesto Alvarez, and now as family engagement manager at the Puget Sound Educational Service District.

In my 12 years on the Highline School Board, together with students, families, and school and district staff, we have co-created a transformation in Highline schools. The graduation rate has risen more than 20 percentage points in the past nine years. More students are taking and excelling at college-level courses and graduating with state certification in bilingual skills.

The Highline School Board has been recognized as a Board of Distinction by the state school boards association.

I believe that systemic change requires time and steady leadership. I am running for reelection to ensure that every child knows that anything is possible through hard work, and every parent has the agency to shape their child’s success, without exception.

– Angelica M. Alvarez