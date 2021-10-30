On the docket for the Burien City Council Regular Business Meeting on Monday night, Nov. 1, 2021 – Federal Legislative Agenda, Climate Action Plan, Property Tax Levy, Surface Water Management and more.
The virtual meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed live on Comcast TV Channel 21, online here, or via Zoom here.
Download the full agenda/packet here (PDF file).
BUSINESS AGENDA:
-
- a) 2022 Federal Legislative Agenda (Brian Wilson, City Manager and Mike Doubleday, Federal Lobbyist)
- b) Introduction to Resolution No. 467, Climate Action Plan (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director, Paige Morris, Environmental Education Specialist)
- c) Introduction to Ordinance No. 785, Property Tax Levy (Eric Christensen, Finance Director)
- d) Introduction to Ordinance No. 786, Proposed Surface Water Management Fees (Eric Christensen, Finance Director)
- e) Continued Presentation on 2021-2022 Mid-Biennium Budget Update & Proposed 2022 Financial Policies (Eric Christensen, Finance Director and Rebecca Hodge, Financial Analyst)
- f) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager) Review
CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES