On the docket for the Burien City Council Regular Business Meeting on Monday night, Nov. 1, 2021 – Federal Legislative Agenda, Climate Action Plan, Property Tax Levy, Surface Water Management and more.

The virtual meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed live on Comcast TV Channel 21, online here, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda/packet here (PDF file).

BUSINESS AGENDA:

    • a) 2022 Federal Legislative Agenda (Brian Wilson, City Manager and Mike Doubleday, Federal Lobbyist)
    • b) Introduction to Resolution No. 467, Climate Action Plan (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director, Paige Morris, Environmental Education Specialist)
    • c) Introduction to Ordinance No. 785, Property Tax Levy (Eric Christensen, Finance Director)
    • d) Introduction to Ordinance No. 786, Proposed Surface Water Management Fees (Eric Christensen, Finance Director)
    • e) Continued Presentation on 2021-2022 Mid-Biennium Budget Update & Proposed 2022 Financial Policies (Eric Christensen, Finance Director and Rebecca Hodge, Financial Analyst)
    • f) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager)  Review

