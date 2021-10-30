On the docket for the Burien City Council Regular Business Meeting on Monday night, Nov. 1, 2021 – Federal Legislative Agenda, Climate Action Plan, Property Tax Levy, Surface Water Management and more.

The virtual meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed live on Comcast TV Channel 21, online here, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda/packet here (PDF file).

BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) 2022 Federal Legislative Agenda (Brian Wilson, City Manager and Mike Doubleday, Federal Lobbyist) b) Introduction to Resolution No. 467, Climate Action Plan (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director, Paige Morris, Environmental Education Specialist) c) Introduction to Ordinance No. 785, Property Tax Levy (Eric Christensen, Finance Director) d) Introduction to Ordinance No. 786, Proposed Surface Water Management Fees (Eric Christensen, Finance Director) e) Continued Presentation on 2021-2022 Mid-Biennium Budget Update & Proposed 2022 Financial Policies (Eric Christensen, Finance Director and Rebecca Hodge, Financial Analyst) f) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager) Review



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES