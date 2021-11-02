Below are a number of relief/recovery funding opportunities that the City of Seattle and King County have available, some closing in the next week (listed in chronological order by deadline):

4Culture & ARTS Sustained Support + Recovery Fund – closes Nov. 5

Cultural organizations in King County, you can apply for three grants through one application, and the deadline is this Friday. 4Culture and the City of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture have partnered to create a single application process for several grantmaking programs in King County and the City of Seattle.

Apply by Friday, November 5 at 5:00 p.m. to be considered for 4Culture Sustained Support, 4Culture Recovery Funds, and Recovery Funds from Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture. Register for tomorrow’s informational workshop at https://bit.ly/recoveryfundws2.

Small Business Stabilization Fund – closes Nov. 9

Creative small businesses AND nonprofit arts organizations are eligible for the Small Business Stabilization Fund from Seattle Office of Economic Development.

Key information for this new round:

The Fund will provide $5,000, $10,000 and $20,000 grants. Small businesses with up to 50 full-time equivalent employees can apply. Businesses who received a Stabilization Fund in past rounds can apply. An additional $4 million is being invested to stabilize micro and small businesses negatively impacted by the health crisis.



If you need assistance to complete the online application, language access services, accommodations or accessibility information, please contact 206-684-8090 or [email protected]. Apply by Nov. 9: seattle.gov/SmallBusinessStabilizationFund.

King County Festivals & Events Fund – closes Nov. 11

The King County Festival and Grants Program aims to address the needs of event and festival producers (large and small) seeking to reestablish community activities, events, festivals, and celebrations in a safe environment, while engaging residents and tourists throughout the County and employing event workers, working creatives, and culture bearers. Apply by 11:59pm on November 11 at kingcountycreative.com/festival-events-fund/.

Seattle Relief Fund – closes Nov. 15

One-time financial assistance to eligible Seattle residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic now available. Awards will be $1,000-$3,000 depending on household size. This funding is intended for any low-income Seattle resident, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status, as long as they meet eligibility requirements.

Learn more about the Seattle Relief Fund and apply by November 15 at 11:59 pm: seattlerelief.com. Information translated into eight languages.

Arts in Parks Program – closes Dec. 1

The Office of Arts & Culture is partnering with Seattle Parks and Recreation to increase arts and community events in parks throughout the city. The Arts in Parks Program is an opportunity for the city to invest in the vibrant cultural work being done in and by diverse communities throughout Seattle.

This grant supports new and established festivals or events that promote arts and cultural participation, celebrate diversity, build community connections, and activate parks through arts and culture while connecting with communities most impacted by systemic oppression including low-income, people with disabilities, immigrant and refugee communities, and communities of color. Apply by 5pm on December 1: http://www.seattle.gov/arts/programs/grants/arts-in-parks-program

