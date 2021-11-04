The third round of results were released Thursday, Nov. 4 for Tuesday’s General Election for the four Burien City Council positions, and Hugo Garcia has taken the lead over Martin Barrett by 26 votes, a swing of +214 votes in one day.

Stephanie Mora has extended her lead over incumbent Krystal Marx to 1,038 votes, up from 949. Incumbent Jimmy Matta’s lead over Mark Dorsey has grown to 477 votes, up from 256. Sarah Moore’s lead over Alex Simkus has grown to 609 votes, up from 440.



The next round of results will be released Friday afternoon, Nov. 5.

CITY OF BURIEN

Ballots Counted: 8,972

* Registered Voters: 29,926 • 29.98%

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

City of Burien Council Position No. 1:

Martin Barrett: 4,299 • 49.69% [previously: 3,663 • 51.14% | 3,079 • 51.40%] Hugo Garcia: 4,325 • 49.99% [previously: 3,475 • 48.52% | 2,884 • 48.15%]



City of Burien Council Position No. 3:

Jimmy Matta*: 4,516 • 52.57% [previously: 3,671 • 51.57% | 3,083 • 51.75%] Mark Dorsey: 4,039 • 47.01% [previously: 3,415 • 47.97% | 2,839 • 47.66%]



City of Burien Council Position No. 5:

Sarah Moore: 4,563 • 53.44% [previously: 3,750 • 52.97% | 3,178 • 53.65%] Alex Simkus: 3,954 • 46.31% [previously: 3,310 • 46.75% | 2,724 • 45.98%]



City of Burien Council Position No. 7:

Krystal Marx*: 3,718 • 43.65% [previously: 3,036 • 42.97% | 2,552 • 43.15%] Stephanie Mora: 4,756 • 55.83% [previously: 3,985 • 56.40% | 3,316 • 56.07%]



*incumbent

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 23.



