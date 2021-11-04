Former Burien resident, Highline High School 1975 grad and filmmaker Ward Serrill has published a dynamic new memoir – To Crack the World Open – Solitude, Alaska, and A Dog Named Woody, a true life adventure story that involves running off to the wilds of Alaska with a very special yellow Labrador.



“An inspiring ride, and a welcome addition to the literature of the north.”

– Kim Heacox, author of The Only Kayak

From a remote cabin in the rugged rainforest of the Alaskan wilderness, where the untamed landscape tumbles into the ocean, a remarkable yellow Labrador retriever named Woody helped an exile from corporate America seek a fierce freedom.

An extraordinary journey of the heart and soul from award-winning filmmaker and director of The Heart of the Game, To Crack the World Open is a poignant, adventure-driven Alaskan story of self-discovery, with one of life’s most essential relationships—a man and his dog—at its heart.

“Will find a place on the shelf alongside such Alaska classics as Jonathan Raban’s Passage to Juneau and Rockwell Kent’s Wilderness.”

– Lynn Schooler, author, photographer, outdoorsman, and Alaskan wilderness guide.

The book trailer is below:

The book Website:

Book Launch Nov. 20 in Port Townsend

There is a special in-person book launch event at the Starlight Room in Port Townsend on Nov. 20, 2021 that some HHS ’75 grads are planning to attend – tickets are available here: