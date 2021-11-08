The fifth round of results were released Monday, Nov. 8 for Tuesday’s General Election for the four Burien City Council positions, and Hugo Garcia has once again extended his lead over Martin Barrett, from 433 votes on Friday to 737 votes as of today.

Stephanie Mora’s lead over incumbent Krystal Marx has shrunk to 951 votes, down from 955 votes on Friday. Incumbent Jimmy Matta’s lead over Mark Dorsey has grown to 1,136 votes, up from 858 on Friday. Sarah Moore’s lead over Alex Simkus has grown to 1,268 votes, up from 998 on Friday.



The next round of results will be released Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9.

CITY OF BURIEN

Ballots Counted: 12,396

* Registered Voters: 29,926 • 41.42%

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

City of Burien Council Position No. 1:

Martin Barrett: 5,604 • 46.79% [previously: 5,155 • 47.85% | 4,299 • 49.69% | 3,663 • 51.14% | 3,079 • 51.40%] Hugo Garcia: 6,341 • 52.94% [previously: 5,588 • 51.87% | 4,325 • 49.99% | 3,475 • 48.52% | 2,884 • 48.15%]



City of Burien Council Position No. 3:

Jimmy Matta*: 6,483 • 54.58% [previously: 5,749 • 53.83% | 4,516 • 52.57% | 3,671 • 51.57% | 3,083 • 51.75%] Mark Dorsey: 5,347 • 45.02% [previously: 4,891 • 45.80% | 4,039 • 47.01% | 3,415 • 47.97% | 2,839 • 47.66%]



City of Burien Council Position No. 5:

Sarah Moore: 6,510 • 55.25% [previously: 5,790 • 54.58% | 4,563 • 53.44% | 3,750 • 52.97% | 3,178 • 53.65%] Alex Simkus: 5,242 • 44.49% [previously: 4,792 • 45.17% | 3,954 • 46.31% | 3,310 • 46.75% | 2,724 • 45.98%]



City of Burien Council Position No. 7:

Krystal Marx*: 5,386 • 45.74% [previously: 4,799 • 45.28% | 3,718 • 43.65% | 3,036 • 42.97% | 2,552 • 43.15%] Stephanie Mora: 6,337 • 53.82% [previously: 5,754 • 54.29% | 4,756 • 55.83% | 3,985 • 56.40% | 3,316 • 56.07%]



*incumbent

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 23.