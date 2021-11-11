Santa Claus is Coming to B-Town on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021:
For the second year, the Tin Room Bar & Theater will be hosting a community event with FREE Santa Photos, a Food Drive benefitting Highline Area Food Bank, and an Artisan Gift Market supporting local artisans.
Bring a non-perishable donation for the Highline Area Food Bank and receive a FREE Santa photo in return! After your photo, browse the curated artisan gift market featuring local small businesses.
WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021
WHERE: Tin Room Bar and Theater
WHAT:
- Artisan Market Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Santa Photo Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Organizers will be following any then-current COVID regulations for participation. Current regulations require participants to bring proof of full vaccination OR a negative test to enter.
For the most up-to-date event news and details, see our event page on facebook.
Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/364733702067730
For questions, contact Rose at [email protected].
The Tin Room is located at 923 SW 152nd Street: