The Highline High School Drill and Dance team all extend a heartfelt “Thank you” to the families and businesses who have already stepped up to support their current fundraising efforts.

But there is still some room available on their sponsor banner – but not for long! The current fundraising campaign will draw to a close on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in order to allow for banner production and delivery in time for the spectacular multi-school dance competition in their new school gym, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, featuring eight schools competing from around the area.

You may recall that the team seek sponsorships to help subsidize the cost of new equipment/apparel, scholarships for players who can’t afford to play, and travel expenses. Unfortunately, not all families can afford for their student to participate, and fundraising helps remove barriers to participation for students in need.

Won’t you consider doing your part to promote these healthy activities for youth in our community?

Sponsoring the team is not only a great way to get involved with the community, it’s an amazing form of marketing for your business.

HHHS Drill Team is partnering with Team Up Banners to create a 4’x8’ banner featuring the team and sponsor logos to be hung at their games.

Sponsorships are very affordable starting at just $100.00, topping out at $300.00. In exchange, sponsors receive the following:

$300 sponsors will have a larger logo for their business on the banner. $200 sponsors will have a smaller logo for their business on the banner. $100 sponsors will have their name/business name printed on the banner. Tecognition in the community and the satisfaction of knowing you are making the Highline community a better place to live.



Coach Helena says:

“The fundraiser is going well, thanks to the support of our wonderful Highline neighbors and businesses. It means so much to the team. We are so grateful!”

To sponsor The Highline Drill Team, go to teamupbanners.com/sponsors. Choose the amount you’d like to sponsor and then select “Highline Team” in the drop down menu at checkout.

If you have any questions, please contact Coach Helena at [email protected].

Be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:00 noon to enjoy this entertaining and spirited competition.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, and admission is $10.00.

