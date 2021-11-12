Over 78,800 King County residents signed up during the first week of Washington Healthplanfinder Open Enrollment, since it launched on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Washington Health Benefit Exchange (Exchange) reports over 78,800 customers in King County have already secured health coverage for 2022 through Washington Healthplanfinder, the state’s online insurance marketplace.

Recent changes to federal law, including the American Rescue Plan Act, have increased savings available to Washington Healthplanfinder customers. Currently, six out of every ten customers in King County receive federal assistance which lowers their premiums by $240 per month on average.

King County customers are encouraged to visit www.wahealthplanfinder.org to shop and compare available plans. 82% of current King County customers have a lower cost option available in 2022. Customers who shop and compare could save an additional $850 per year on average.

King County residents have many plan options to choose from. During this year’s open enrollment period, 80 plans from nine carriers are available in King County. The Exchange encourages all existing customers and those who are without health care coverage to visit www.wahealthplanfinder.org to compare and find the best plan for them by Dec. 15 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Some of the easiest options to compare are Cascade Care plans, which take the guesswork out of plan selection by offering the same benefits and cost-sharing across carriers within each metal level so that customers can distinguish plans based on premium, quality, and customer service. Cascade Care plans feature deductibles that are on average $1,000 less than non-standardized plans, and they cover more services prior to meeting a deductible, including primary care visits, mental health services, and generic drugs. There are 36 Cascade Care plans to choose from in King County.

Washington Healthplanfinder offers a wide range of resources to help people navigate their coverage options – including in-person enrollment centers, video call or phone assistance, and the WAPlanfinder Mobile App. Anyone requiring help signing up for coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder may contact the Customer Support Center at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 855-627-9604.

Customers can also contact an Exchange certified Navigator, Broker, or Enrollment center in King County who can answer insurance questions and help with enrollment. Free help from local experts is accessible via the WAPlanfinder App or by visiting www.wahealthplanfinder.org.

During open enrollment the Customer Support Center will be open and ready to receive calls from 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. The Customer Support Center is closed on weekends and holidays except for extended hours on the following days:

Wednesday, Dec. 15 (last day to enroll for coverage beginning Jan. 1) open 7:30 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 (last day of open enrollment) open 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Reminders: Enrollment is offered year-round to individuals and families through Washington Apple Health (Medicaid). Customers enrolled in Apple Health will receive a notice of 60 days before the month they enrolled in or renewed their coverage last year.

About Washington Healthplanfinder

Washington Healthplanfinder is an online marketplace for individuals and families in Washington to compare and enroll in health insurance coverage and gain access to tax credits, reduced cost sharing and public programs such as Medicaid. The open enrollment period for Washington Healthplanfinder is currently open through Jan. 15, 2022. Enrollment reports and data are available from the Washington Health Benefit Exchange.

About Washington Apple Health

In Washington, Medicaid is called Washington Apple Health. Free or low-cost coverage is available year-round for those who qualify. Since the Affordable Care Act launched in October 2013, more people have access to preventive care, like cancer screenings, treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure, and many other health care services they need to stay healthy. Apple Health clients enroll and renew online using Washington Healthplanfinder. Apple Health is administered by the Washington State Health Care Authority: www.hca.wa.gov

