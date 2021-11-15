The City of Burien’s “It’s a Wonderful Burien” holiday event series is returning through Dec. 21, 2021, and this tradition invites people to support local businesses while enjoying the culture and small-town charm of Burien.

Winter lights will illuminate Town Square Park every night in November and December, inspiring people to come to downtown Burien for unique dining, shopping, and seasonal experiences hosted by the City of Burien and community partners.

Here’s what to expect:

Winter Lights, Nov. 1 – Dec. 31, 4 p.m. Town Square Park

The City of Burien will illuminate Burien’s Town Square with winter twinkly lights every night in November and December.

Burien Winter Market, Starting Nov. 4, Thursdays, Noon – 4 p.m.

Find great gift items from local makers at this weekly market in Town Square Park, coordinated by Discover Burien. Starting December 9, look for the Empty Bowls tent for fabulous bowls that make great gifts ($20 food bank donation per bowl).

2021 Burien Art Market and BAM! Studio Tour, Nov. 19–21, multiple locations

Support the Burien Arts Association and local artists by purchasing curated art of various styles and mediums. Visit local studios of participating artists on Saturday only (November 20, noon–6 p.m.).

Miracle on 152nd Street Nov. 27, noon–7 p.m., Town Square Park

Kick off the holiday shopping season with a fun community event by Discover Burien. Enjoy free Santa photos, hot treats, Movie in the Park showing “Home Alone” (weather permitting), and a community blanket and coat drive. Support Burien shops by playing Shop Local Bingo!

Aya’s Art Market, Nov. 27, 1–6 p.m. 155 SW 152nd St.

Come to a curated art market in which you can peruse a selection of handcrafted unique gifts. This community event will bring people who are passionate about supporting artisans and small businesses!

Artists Sunday, Nov. 28, Online: artistssunday.com

We have partnered with #ArtistsSunday, a national movement to encourage consumers to #ShopArt the Sunday after Thanksgiving and give artist-created gifts this holiday season. It’s like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday but for art.

Cookie Crawl, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Downtown Burien

Start at the Discover Burien Office and get your box to fill with cookies made by local businesses. This is a fun event for the entire family. Tickets are on sale now and this event always sells out!

Italian Christmas Bake Sale, Dec. 4, 10 a.m – 5 p.m, Casa Italiana, 13028 1st Ave S.

Come to a festive party for an Italian bake sale, chestnut roasting, live music by the Rigatones, and a tree lighting in the evening.

La Posada, Dec. 4, 11 A.M.–4 p.m., Lake Burien Presbyterian Church, 15003 14th Ave SW

Join Colectiva Legal del Pueblo in celebrating a free Posada party with our community! There will be music, candy, piñatas, and local vendors.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Highline Performing Arts Theater, 401 S. 152nd St.

A magical holiday classic. Join Clara on a journey to the Lands of Snow and Sweets. With its timeless score, beautiful costumes, and enchanting dancing, this full-length ballet will delight you with holiday cheer. Featuring the Momentum Ballet Ensemble and Academy Dancers.

‘Tis the Season to Do Good!, Dec. 5, Gift Market 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Free Santa Photos 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Tin Room Bar & Theater, 923 SW 152nd St.

Sponsored by Dan the Sausageman, join us for a free Santa photo in exchange for donations benefiting Highline Area Food Bank. Shop the gift market full of Burien favorites!

La Posada, Dec. 12, 4–6 p.m. Highline Heritage Museum, 819 SW 152 St.

A rich Mexican cultural holiday tradition for the whole family. Una tradición cultural de México para toda la familia.

Tis the Season, Dec. 20–21, 6 p.m. Highline Performing Arts Theater, 401 S. 152nd St.

Join Contemporary, Hip Hop, Irish, Jazz, Tap, Theatre, and Creative Dance dancers from Momentum Dance Academy & Ensemble for a festive seasonal celebration.

Holiday Bazaars

Many schools and community organizations will be offering craft and bake sales. Make sure to support your local community!