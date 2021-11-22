SPONSORED :

Gummy Bear Paws are a yummy Thanksgiving treat for your pets, according to Advertiser Sit ‘N Stay Pet Sitting:

As you prepare to enjoy your favorite feast on Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25, you may be wondering how to include your pets in your festive celebration. Perhaps, you are thinking about a thoughtful holiday gift to make for a fellow pet-lover? Either way, it is important to consider the nutritional side of sharing treats with pets. From a traditional thanksgiving feast, the American Kennel Club [https://www.akc.org/expert-advice/nutrition/thanksgiving-foods-to-share-with-your-dog-or-avoid/] reminds pet owners that the following are NOT recommended for dogs:

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy Stuffing Casseroles Mashed potatoes Creamed peas Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol, now under the name of Birch Root) Alcoholic beverages Raisins and grapes Onions, scallions, and garlic Ham Yeast dough Fatty foods Foods containing spices



That being said, there are some foods to which you may treat your pets while you are enjoying your festive meal. Plain turkey meat with no bones, simple steamed or canned pumpkin with no spices, or even a dessert of simple frozen yogurt (no chocolate!) are good choices.

As an experienced former Veterinary Technician. Brittany Shelton of Sit ‘n Stay pet sitting knows how to provide health support for animals on a casual or emergent basis and is also well versed in holistic dietary counseling. Brittany can help you develop a nutrition plan to meet you individual pet’s needs. She can even help you learn how to pamper your pet with special home recipes that your pet will beg for, while secretly delivering the nutritional benefits they need. Shhhh! don’t tell them it’s good for them…

Why not check out this fun gummy treat recipe and flipagram courtesy of Brittany Shelton of Sit ‘n Stay pet sitting:

Gummy Bear Paws for Dogs and Cats

Ingredients:

1 TBSP Beef Bullion (or any low sodium broth) 1C Water 2 packets Knox Gelatin



Boil water and add bullion. Stir until dissolved. Remove from heat and let sit 5 minutes. Stir in gelatin until all dissolved. Let sit 10 minutes. Pour into molds and place in refrigerator for 1 hour. Once firm, remove from molds and let your furkids enjoy!

Store in refrigerator in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Check out the Flipagram she made at https://flipagram.com/f/t91i2cCiHd

Remember:

Humans are not the only ones who need to make healthy food choices and get sufficient exercise to stay healthy and live long lives. The difference is, your kitty or pooch depend on you to ensure that they are getting the right nutrition and activity to keep them fit as a fiddle. But how do loving pet owners provide the best for their best friends if they work long hours, travel, or discover their pets have special dietary needs?

Brittany and Barry of Sit’n Stay Pet Sitting can help. Along with offering dog walking, help with pet playdates, field trips and general pet sitting, They are able to provide health support and nutritional counseling to keep your pets living their best life.

Contact them today to see how they can help you support your beloved furkids through diet and exercise consultation and services.

Sit ‘N Stay Pet Sitting is now rockin’ Tik Tok – follow them here!

Call or click today to discover the difference you and your pet will appreciate.

Sit ‘N Stay Pet Sitting LLC

“We sit, they stay, while you’re away at work or play!”

Phone: 206-370-0169

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.wesittheystay.com

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM @ sitnstaypets

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected] .