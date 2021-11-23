EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

SPONSORED :

Three Tree Wellness announces new location and welcomes Advanced Massage clients and therapists

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce recently announced the relocation and soft re-opening of Three Tree Wellness in the Seahurst neighborhood of Burien.

Three Tree Wellness is a full-service massage and wellness center that has been providing healing services in the Burien community since 2011, Owner and operator Shari Coutier was recently just getting back to business as usual when she was faced with the need to relocate her business.

“COVID was really hard on our business and just as we were starting to see our client base build back up again, we needed to find a new location.” Coulter said. “We knew we wanted to stay in Burien and are grateful for the help of The Chamber and Discover Burien to help us secure our new location.”

Three Tree Wellness, previously located in Olde Burien, is now located in Seahurst at 2026 SW 152nd Street, Suite B, just across the street from St. Francis Parish and School (map below). Clients of Three Tree Wellness are also in for a special treat in that Three Tree Wellness was able to collaborate with the previous owners of their new space, Christy Romoser, owner of the Welcome Home Store, to continue to sell her amazingly curated home décor in the lobby. Shari will also be adding her wellness and self care products, like essential oils.

“It’s always so great to see creative solutions that help support our business community” said Andrea Reay, President and CEO of the Chamber. “We really are stronger together.”

Another way the relocation for Three Tree Wellness has been able to support another local Burien business is by welcoming Advanced Massage Clinic to the Three Tree Family. Advanced Massage have served the community for past 26 years and unfortunately had to make the decision to close last month. Not only were their clients faced with losing a trusted service provider, but Massage Therapists, were also facing the loss of income.

“Advanced Massage was so happy to be able to work with Three Tree Wellness to welcome our clients and massage therapists” offered owner of Advanced Massage Deb Merrigan “Shari and I share more than a license to practice massage, we share a passion and philosophy to practice full wellness, support and healing for our clients and community.”

“It’s not often that a challenge for three local businesses can turn into something so positive for the community, but that is exactly what’s possible when we come together.” Offered Andrea Reay

Three Tree Wellness have Massage hours available Monday-Sunday. However, they ask for your patience with availability due to Three Tree Wellness renovating the space. As well as still dealing with covid protocols. Doors are locked during business hours, when therapist are in massage. To visit store without a massage appointment, please call ahead.

Everyone will be invited to the Re-Grand Opening in the coming year, so stay tuned!

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.