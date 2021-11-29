Composite image shows King County’s previous (2012) districts with an overlay of proposed new ones, which would move all of Burien into the 8th District.

The 2021 King County Districting Committee – which is responsible for redrawing King County Council Districts using 2020 Census data – will be holding an online public hearing this Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, starting at 2 p.m. to review and seek community input on a final draft map.

By law, district boundaries must be realigned every 10 years to reflect changes in population distribution. This means that your current King County Council District and Councilmember may change.

Join the meeting online at https://zoom.us/join, using the meeting ID 829 7746 8093 and passcode 602770.

By Phone:

253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 829 7746 8093

Passcode: 602770

Currently, the City of Burien is split between the 5th and 8th Districts (download PDF of current District Map here):

The proposed redrawing will move the city to the 8th District (download PDF of Final Draft Map here):

To provide written public comment, email [email protected]. Interpretation services will be available for the public hearing in Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, CART and American Sign Language. To request additional languages or support, please email [email protected].

More info available here: https://kingcounty.gov/independent/districting.aspx

