The Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on the SR 509 freeway in Burien on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

As we previously reported, at approximately 8:23 a.m. that morning, WSP communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck on northbound SR 509 just south of SW 128th Street.

Once on scene, troopers were able to obtain information from witnesses that a white Nissan pickup made a lane change, drove onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrian and did not stop, taking the exit to SW 128th Street.

A short time later, a two vehicle hit and run collision occurred near the 1st Avenue Bridge just after the transition from SR 509.

Investigating troopers were able to determine the suspect vehicle matched the description of the truck involved in the previous car/pedestrian. A bumper that remained at the scene matched that of a Nissan pickup. The vehicle was identified as a white 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup missing a front bumper as mentioned above.

Further information was obtained by investigators when the registered owner of a Nissan matching the description called to report that their vehicle was stolen from a nearby Safeway prior to the collisions occurring.

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses to either of these incidents along with anyone that may have dash cam video.

Detectives are also looking for information on the location of this Nissan truck. Please contact Detective Olsen at [email protected].

