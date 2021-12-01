The Burien Arts Association will be holding its third in-person reception since COVID-19 this Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

The free reception, from 6–7:30 p.m., will include music, food and wine.

Guests will be able to meet Arnulfo Ramirez, Burien Arts Association’s featured artist at the museum for November and December, along with featured artists from Artist United.

Costume artist Amber Raven Nichol will also participate.

Attendees must wear masks and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter.

WHAT: Meet the artists and mingle art lovers.

For more on Arnulfo, go to burienarts.org.

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 3, 2021: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

COST: Free

WHERE: Highline Heritage Museum conference room, 819 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA. Parking is available.