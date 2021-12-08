On Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, 2021, a driver collided with a telephone pole in the 12000 block of 4th Ave SW in Burien (map below).

Burien Police say that the pole was fully severed by the impact, and live power lines fell on top of the car.

Police, Fire, Public Works and Seattle City Light responded, disabling the power and getting the driver out.

The female driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was later booked at the SCORE Jail.

The road will be closed for most of the day, with extensive damage to the power and internet network.

From @BurienPD: This morning, a driver collided with a power pole in the 12000 block of 4th Ave SW. The pole was fully severed and live power lines were on top of the car. pic.twitter.com/LT4XzqhNvS — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) December 8, 2021