Join artist Naomi Benson for an hour of “you time” at this Sunday’s (Dec. 12) free online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

“We are going to have a relaxing hour of painting with tempera paint while we harness the winter spirit painting snowmen,” organizers said.

This class is designed for children, but we believe there is something for all ages!

To participate, log on this Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/223042725797

The FREE Sunday online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture and ARTSWA.

