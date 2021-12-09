Burien’s St. Anne Hospital Foundation will be partnering with Skanska for a Holiday Diaper Drive, running now through Dec. 23, 2021.
Many local families in the St. Anne Hospital ChildBirth Center are in need of diapers which can be a huge expense on a family.
“Please join us by donating any brand, quantity packs, or boxes of diapers in sizes newborn and 1. A huge thank you ahead of time for your donation!”
Organizers are asking that donors drop diapers off at the St. Anne Foundation office, not at the hospital.
WHEN: Through Dec. 23, 2021
WHERE:
St. Anne Hospital Foundation
16259 Sylvester Rd SW
Suite 101
Burien, WA, 98166
*Foundation office only, please do not drop off to the hospital.
Office Hours:
-
- Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Connect with the foundation on Facebook & Instagram @StAnneHospitalFoundation.
Drop-offs can be made at the foundations office at 16259 Sylvester Rd SW, Suite 101 inBurien: