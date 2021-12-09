Burien’s St. Anne Hospital Foundation will be partnering with Skanska for a Holiday Diaper Drive, running now through Dec. 23, 2021.

Many local families in the St. Anne Hospital ChildBirth Center are in need of diapers which can be a huge expense on a family.

“Please join us by donating any brand, quantity packs, or boxes of diapers in sizes newborn and 1. A huge thank you ahead of time for your donation!”

Organizers are asking that donors drop diapers off at the St. Anne Foundation office, not at the hospital.

WHEN: Through Dec. 23, 2021

WHERE:

St. Anne Hospital Foundation

16259 Sylvester Rd SW

Suite 101

Burien, WA, 98166

*Foundation office only, please do not drop off to the hospital.

Office Hours:

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Connect with the foundation on Facebook & Instagram @StAnneHospitalFoundation.

