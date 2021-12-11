Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are offering an explanation for Friday’s (Dec. 10, 2021) large police presence in/around the Gregory Heights neighborhood, which included a SWAT team and the Guardian One helicopter.

Police say they were helping serve several arrest warrants and a search warrant at a house involved in drug trafficking, gun possession and “distribution of everything stolen you can think of.”

We reached out to the Sheriff’s Office as the incident was winding down on Friday morning, but they were very tight-lipped and wouldn’t tell us more than “there is no danger to residents at this time.”

Here’s what was posted on Facebook by Burien P.D. Saturday morning, Dec. 11:

Burien Police Department: Knock…Knock

Local Drug House: Whose There?

Burien Police Department: Burien Police Department…and our friends at King County’s SWAT Team with a Search Warrant

Some of you woke up yesterday (Friday, Dec. 10, 2021) to sirens, SWAT team equipment and a helicopter in south Burien. Hopefully we didn’t wake you up, but if we did it was for a good cause.

We were serving several arrest warrants and a search warrant at a house involved in drug trafficking, gun possession and distribution of everything stolen you can think of, to include catalytic converters. As suspected, we found seven people that needed to go to jail, as well as stolen cars, drugs, guns and all nature of stolen property.

The landlord has started the eviction process and hopefully this once quiet neighborhood can return to that status again.