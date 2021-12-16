St. Francis Scout Troop #375/8375 will be hosting their annual Xmas Tree Recycle on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 1-2, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Burien Eagles at 920 SW 149th Street (map below).

“Please come and support our efforts to earn money for Scout camps and other adventures,” organizers said.

Suggested donation is $5.

CURBSIDE PICKUP

This year again, scouts are offering a curbside pick-up for those who don’t want to leave their house; here’s more info:

Dear Neighbors,

Every year our Troop 375/8375 offers a Xmas tree recycle as a part of our annual fundraising effort to cover the cost of our Scout camps and outings. Last year we started a curbside pick-up and it was a hit. So this year, in addition to our regular recycling service where you can bring your tree to our recycling station at 920 SW 149th St, Burien, we are again offering a curb side pick up at your house.

That’s right, you don’t have to load up your tree and mess up your car, we will do that for you!

We just request that you leave your BARE tree outside where we can easily access it and pick it up. PLEASE NO FLOCKED TREES, we can’t recycle those.

How does it work? Just fill out the form below and we will come on the designated day between 9am and 4pm. You can choose to pay us via our Troop 375 Venmo account or pay us check or cash at the time of pick up.

The charge for a pick up is $20 for the first tree and $5 for every additional tree.

At this time we can offer pick up ONLY for BURIEN, NORMANDY PARK, DES MOINES and WHITE CENTER residents.

We thank you for your business!

If you have any questions you can email us at [email protected] or call 206-909-1944.

For curb site pick up please register here:

Burien Eagles is located at 920 SW 150th Street: