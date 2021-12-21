SPONSORED :

Get last-minute gifts at Tostrz Patio Pop-up Sale this Wednesday & Thursday, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, 2021 in Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood:

Their special Pop-up Sale will be open from Noon–4 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday – while supplies last.

VERY special pricing! Great colors – particularly for sport fans.

Parkas for dog-walking, paper retrieving, socially distanced neighbor greeting, sitting outside in the fresh air-ing, watching the seagulls flying, waiting for sports to be returning! Yep, tostrz are good for all of those -ings!

Since 1999, tostrz (“toasters”) sought to create a better deck coat than the market offered. We used the finest fleece available (from Malden Mills), comfort and warmth as a product quality standard. If it wasn’t right – we changed it. Back then it was about keeping our own swimmers warm (Pacific NW summers)!

Now, it’s about another generation of fans, swimmers, soccer players and just about anyone who needs to stay warm and dry.

Cash, credit cards or Venmo will be accepted.

For more details, email [email protected].

More info:

The Pop-up Sale will happen at 3114 SW 172nd Street, Burien, WA 98166:

