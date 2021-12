Burien CARES Animal Control is reporting of another holiday miracle: Dewey the cat – who was stolen along with his family’s van – was returned on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 after two long weeks of searching.

CARES said that a Good Samaritan found Dewey cold and miserable on SW 155th Street, then contacted them. The cat’s happy owners say he is “extremely skinny but strong.”

“Thank you to everyone who continues to share our posts and to the Good Samaritan who brought him in!”

Meow!