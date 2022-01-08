Artist JR Salter and host Devrim Ozkan will be guiding participants through collaging an abstract landscape with old phonebook pages and other fun supplies at this Sunday’s free online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

It promises to be a fun-filled Sunday!

“This class is designed for children but we believe there is something for all ages!”

To participate, log on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/238891971317

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.