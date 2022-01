Registration is now open for the 2022 Baseball/Softball Little League Season, and Pacwest Little League is open to ages 4-16 in the Burien, Seatac, and Tukwila areas.

Click below to see if you live inside their boundaries or to find your nearest league:

https://www.littleleague.org/play-little-league/league-finder/

Go to www.pacwestlittleleague.com to register.

Scholarships are available if needed.

“Look forward to seeing everyone on the field. PLAY BALL!!”