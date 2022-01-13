Hosted by Des Moines attorney, filmmaker, and public speaker Steve Edmiston, each evening will feature true stories – some famous, some infamous, and some simply “lost to history.”

The Story Pub series was originally launched in early 2020, but canceled after just one program due the pandemic.

“We’re so happy to have our big tent as a setting for beverages and storytelling, and we can’t wait to hear more of Steve’s truly local tales,” said Quarterdeck Manager Mackenzie Meyers. “Plus, we’re delighted that the net proceeds from the ticketed programs go to the Des Moines Historical Society.”

“While it’s ‘live’ storytelling, we’ve also got some great visuals for each program – on a truly big screen!” Edmiston said. “I hope the audience is as happy as I was to ‘re-discover’ these seemingly lost local histories.”

TICKETS

Tickets will go on sale later in January at https://www.quarterdeckdm.com/events. Net proceeds to benefit the Des Moines Historical Society. Tickets are $10 per person per event, and the price includes one drink (any beer, cider, or $8 wine).

WHERE: Quarterdeck, located at 22307 Dock Ave. S. Unit 1 Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below).

The 2022 Quarterdeck Story Pub schedule

All programs from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 – The Birthplace of the Men In Black

The controversial legacy of Harold Dahl’s tragic 1947 UFO sighting over Puget Sound continues with this exploration of whether Dahl’s tale of the “Men in Black” may have been plagiarized by others in the 1950s. The event also launches the run-up to the 75th anniversary of the June 21, 1947, Maury Island Incident.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 – A Body on the Beach

On February 21, 1933, the body of a Tacoma socialite is found at Woodmont Beach. The national scandal that follows encompasses heartbreaking grief, a love triangle, tabloid reporting, and an ongoing mystery.

Wednesday,A pril 13, 2022 – History Pub Open Microphone Night

Warm up with host Steve Edmiston’s “short take” on lost local history, followed by a guest storyteller, then take the microphone to share a tale from the past – (almost) anything goes!

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – The Crisis

On the final day of the Cuban Missile Crisis, missile officers are exhausted, shaken, and fighting paranoia. Inspired by the remnants of the Nike Ajax Missile Site buried beneath the Kent Grandview Dog Park.

About Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina

The Quarterdeck serves beer, wine, and coffee, all enjoyed with the best view in Des Moines. Bringing outside food is encouraged! (The Quarterdeck encourages patrons to utilize local restaurants and delivery services.) Learn more at https://www.quarterdeckdm.com.

About Steve Edmiston

Steve Edmiston is an appointee to the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, and has keynoted the Washington State Historical Society, Smith Tower Rumrunners Club, McMenamin’s History Pubs, conferences, festivals, historical societies, and business groups. He is also a business, entertainment, and IP attorney, and independent film screenwriter/producer. He is credited with four feature films, and his award-winning shorts include The Maury Island Incident, The Day My Parents Became Cool, and Thr33.

The Quarterdeck is located at 22307 Dock Ave. S. Unit 1, Des Moines: