You belong on stage – audition for the Hi-Liners Musical Theater’s ‘Matilda JR.’ this Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Rebellion is nigh in Road Dahl’s Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Here’s more info:

Audition Date: Thursday, Jan. 20 (online) – you will be given a 1 hour time slot and audition link after you register.

Dance Audition: Video Submission — instructions given at audition and dance video will be sent for you to learn the dance

Callbacks: Saturday, Jan. 29, 3:00-6:00 p.m. in-person at Glendale Lutheran AS CALLED (we will let you know if and when we want to see you during this time)

Audition Requirements

Young or inexperienced performers should prepare a song they know very well, like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, without accompaniment. More experienced performers can prepare 16-32 bars from a broadway musicals. All songs will be sung a cappella.

Photo: You will need to upload a picture in order to complete this registration. A current picture taken on a cellphone with a plain background and nothing obstructing the face is acceptable. Important Tip: The purpose of the photo is to help us remember you, so please do not provide photos of you wearing a hat, holding a pet, soaking wet, or with any portion of your face covered by sunglasses/goggles/facepaint/masks/etc. The person auditioning should be the only person in the photo. “Recognizable” is absolutely more important than “cute,” and being able to see your whole face is important. Also, make sure that it is a current picture, and not one from several years ago. A current school photo is a great example.

Resume: A resume is optional.

Age Range

Auditions are open to actors ages 7-18

New Rehearsal Schedule

Rehearsals will be a combination of in-person and virtual. Virtual will be used for large group sessions for as long as necessary/possible. In-person will be used for individual and small group rehearsals.

Cast/Parent Meeting

February 5, 4:00-5:00pm (cast and a parent must attend, link will be sent when the cast list is posted)

Rehearsal Schedule:

February 7 – April 16 (no rehearsal April 4-9 for spring break) Saturdays: 3:00-6:00pm Mondays: 4:30-7:30pm Thursdays: 4:30-7:30pm



Tech rehearsals and performances are mandatory. No absences accepted!

Tech Rehearsals

April 18-21, Monday-Thursday, 4:30-8:30pm

Performance Schedule:

Friday, April 22, 7:00pm Saturday, April 23, 7:00pm Sunday, April 24, 3:00pm Friday, April 29, 7:00pm Saturday, April 30, 7:00pm Sunday, May 1, 3:00pm



Rehearsal & Performance Location

Rehearsals and performances will be held at Glendale Lutheran School:, 13455 2nd Ave SW, Burien, WA 98146 Map & Directions

Tuition for this Show: $400

No preparation is necessary – register now:

The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions, and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up. For more information, visit www.hi-liners.org.