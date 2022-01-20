SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open House this weekend, in Des Moines and Federal Way.

The first Open House is an absolute stunner! When you come visit this sprawling rambler nestled on a private cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Woodmont neighborhood, you won’t ever want to leave:

This home boasts a recently updated kitchen including an oversized island which opens to the living room, dining room, and bonus room space comfortably accommodating large groups or more intimate gatherings.

The open concept design also opens out to the deck and peaceful backyard. Enjoy one story living with only three steps in the entire home!

Along with the newly remodeled kitchen there is a new roof, freshly painted interior and several other recent updates.

From comfort to style, this home has everything you are looking for.

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 1210 S. 259th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,950 MLS Number: 1879960 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1966 Approximate House SqFt: 1,780 s.f. Lot Size: 8,337 s.f.



FEATURES:

Forced Air Ceramic Tile Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet Skylight(s)



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – luxurious lakefront living with breathtaking sunsets awaits you in Federal Way:

From the grand entry staircase, views from almost every room, open style floor plan with high ceilings, granite kitchen, living/dining/family rooms, to terraced stone landscaping with pebble beach this is an entertainers dream.

Guest suite offers private rooms, bath & entrance along with lake views & beach access.

Generous windows facing the lake illuminate the entire home.

WHEN:

Friday, Jan. 21: 4 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 30609 28th Avenue S., Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,195,000 MLS Number: 1880005 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Year built: 1997 Approximate House SqFt: 4,739 s.f. Lot Size: 23,691 s.f.



FEATURES:

Forced Air Ceramic Tile Wall to Wall Carpet Dining Room French Doors Jetted Tub Security System Skylight(s)



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher LeasedEquipment



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a one-story single family home with no yard maintenance:

Come check out the sought out community of Heritage Court – close to all the Federal Way amentities.

Check out the brand new carpet, the newer interior paint.

The large primary bedroom boasts plenty of room for a sitting area and has an updated attached .75 bath.

A separate dining room AND an eat-in kitchen gives you options.

Relax on the patio, open to the expansive common area.

The community offers athletic court & clubhouse. HOA dues are $137/mo.

Rental cap is met.

beautiful rambler in sought-after Huntington Park:

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 22: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 3244 S. 329th Lane, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $372,000 MLS Number: 1880385 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1985 Approximate House SqFt: 1,080 s.f. Lot Size: 2,052 s.f.



FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Dining Room



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].